Monday, August 22, 2022
Quando Rondo Witnesses Death of Friend Shot at LA Gas Station | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo arrives to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 05, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams /FilmMagic)

*Rapper Quando Rondo is speaking out after he survived another attempt on his life last week.

The Atlanta-based rapper and an alleged gang affiliate Lul Pablo were inside an SUV at a Beverly Grove gas station in LA on Friday when a white 4-door sedan pulled alongside them. Three people got out of the sedan and opened fire, SandraRose.com reports. 

Lul Pablo was fatally but Rondo was not injured. After the shooting, Rondo drove a few blocks away and flagged down a sheriff’s deputy, according to a report.  The victim was transported to a hospital and died.

The three suspects reportedly fled the scene in the sedan. So far, no arrests have been made.

In an update on Instagram stories posted by Rondo’s aunt on Friday, she said: “I love everyone but please give my family time to call me,” she wrote. “You guys are clogging my line. We’re fine. Maybe I should reword it, he’s fine. I spoke with him myself.”

In a follow-up post, she wrote: “I know y’all are concerned but please stop calling me!!! Please understand I can’t talk to him [and] not none of the people I need to be talkin’ to for him if y’all keep calling!! I just kept answering because I think y’all him! Please stopppppp.”

Rondo has been the target of revenge violence after being linked to the murder of drill rapper King Von in Atlanta back in  November. In May 2021, Rondo was uninjured after reportedly being shot at while outside a Blackshear, Georgia convenience store parking lot. 

After this latest shooting in LA, Rondo posted a photo on Instagram Sunday along with the caption “My Cuz.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @quando_rondo

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

