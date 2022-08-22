Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter Posts Boyfriend’s $1M Bond After His Arrest in Hit-and-Run I Video

*The daughter of Notorious B.I.G. posted her boyfriend’s $1 million bond Wednesday following his arrest in a hit-and-run that injured three people.

Tyshawn Baldwin allegedly fled police during a routine traffic stop in Queens on Aug. 10 and slammed into a group of pedestrians, including a mother and her toddler, Yahoo reports. He surrendered to police six days later.

Baldwin was stopped by police for allegedly parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. According to court papers, as reported by Yahoo, the vehicle also had loud exhaust and tinted windows.

Baldwin initially complied with officers’ instructions “but when cops ran his papers, they saw that his license was suspended,” per the report. He was ordered out of the car but fled the scene and plowed into a woman pushing her toddler daughter in a stroller. He also hit a food delivery man. All three victims suffered serious injuries.

Baldwin’s longtime girlfriend T’yanna Wallace put up her $1.5 million Brooklyn home to secure his $1 million bond. Wallace is the daughter of late rapper Biggie Smalls (born Christopher Wallace) and she and Baldwin share an infant daughter.

The Notorious B.I.G. is considered by many to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. He released his critically acclaimed debut album “Ready to Die” in 1994, which is certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His second album, “Life After Death,” hit #1 on the Billboard charts and was certified with diamond status in 2000, the highest RIAA certification given to a solo hip-hop album.

The artist sold 17 million records in the United States, including 13.4 million albums.

Biggie was shot to death while promoting his second album in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. His murder remains unsolved.

“It hurts me every single day to know what happened to Christopher and that I won’t see him ever again, Big’s mother previously said in an interview. “And it’s not just me that is devastated, his sister T’yanna hurts every day because of his loss. As a family, we’ve collectedly grieved and it doesn’t ever get any better for us.”

She added, “Any mother who has lost a child knows exactly the devastation I feel, it’s the worst pain in the world and one that I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy.”