LA’s Power 106 Radio Personality (American Cholo) Uses ‘N-Word’ and Sparks Local Protest | VIDEOs

*If you live in Los Angeles and you’re a fan of modern hip-hop, then you’re probably familiar with POWER 106, one of the most culturally iconic broadcast stations in the city.

The music platform has deep roots in communities of color throughout LA, and it’s widely recognized for showcasing the talents and creations of artists from all racial backgrounds.

However, according to recent reports, several protestors recently gathered at Power 106 headquarters to express their concern over “racially insensitive” remarks uttered by one of POWER 106’s radio personalities.

During a recorded interview, American Cholo podcast host and Power 106 affiliate Gil Tejada urges rapper Tyga to apologize for mocking Mexican culture in his new “Aye Caramba” music video.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Chanel Ayan (‘RHODubai’) Goes Public About Surviving Forced Genital Mutilation at Age 5 | WATCH

There’s a portion of the video in which tortillas suddenly fall from the sky as mariachis blare in the background. It prompted so much backlash from critics within the Latin community that Tyga wisely had the video removed from his social media platforms.

“When I dropped the video, I wasn’t in L.A., I was in Europe,” Tyga explained during the interview. “And then I started seeing a lot of people offended by it and I was kinda confused. That’s why I didn’t respond. I tried to do my research a little bit. I tried to ask a lot of the people that I grew up with that are Mexican.”

He continued: “At the end of the day, I’m not Mexican, so I can’t say what Mexicans are offended by or not. But I know I had no intentions of offending anybody. For one, I want to apologize to the Mexican community and my fans that are Mexican. I have a lot of Latin fans that are Puerto Rican and Dominican, that probably wasn’t offended by this video. But my Mexicans fans in LA … there definitely was some that were offended.”

Here’s the kicker – days after his interview with Tyga, a recording emerged of Tejada using the “N-word.”

In fact, there have been several occasions when he’s used various slurs and epithets to describe African Americans.

“Tejada has habitually used disparaging language to describe Black people, including “ghetto c-on” and the N-word. Power 106 has since taken the interview down after several clips of Tejada using those terms were posted online by platforms such as No Jumper,” reports Hiphopdx.com.

Dozens of Mexican-Americans showed up to the No Jumper studio and demanded host Adam22 remove an allegedly edited video he posted of Tejada using the N-word (with a hard -er), sparking a conflict between the Latino and Black communities.

A clip of the confrontation is still circulating that shows Tejada telling him to take it down.

Critics on social media pointed out that Power 106 hadn’t issued an apology to the Black community.

In a caption on Instagram, film director Tariq Nasheed wrote: “The community is #PullingUp outside #Power106 #radio station in #LosAngeles tomorrow to call them out for giving a platform to anti-Black racists. If you are in #LA, everyone come thru.”

EURweb made several attempts to contact Power 106 for a comment regarding the protest. No calls were returned.