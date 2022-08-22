Monday, August 22, 2022
Jahkara Smith Compares ‘Catcher in the Rye’ Character to a School Shooter | Video

By Ny MaGee
Jahkara Smith
Jahkara Smith (Photo by Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic)

*”NOS4A2″ star Jahkara Smith has slammed the classic novel “Catcher in the Rye” because the book’s hero Holden Caulfield has no game with women. 

Smith shared her video rant to social media in which she unpacks Holden’s “idealistic views of women,” as reported by TMZ, “but when it comes to getting busy, he’s not actually up for it — evidenced by an encounter with a prostitute,” the outlet writes.

Smith describes the book as “an American classic cause it’s the birth of a school shooter”.

Hear Smith explain in the clip below exactly why exactly she takes issue with the beloved tome. 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jahkara Smith (@jahkara)

The actress caught plenty of heat from folks online who attacked her critique of the book, but she also had plenty of defenders.

One person commented under her IG video that her book review was “Better than reading the actual book!! Have you done Pride and Prejudice yet?”

Another Instagram user agreed that “Holden Caulfield is everything wrong with men.”

A third noted that Smith’s review of the book is the “greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” adding, “I wish my high school teacher wasn’t dead so I could send this in 19 years later and tell her to reconsider my essay grade.”

Amid the backlash, Smith took to Twitter to make clear that she would not apologize and noted that she’s glad her video “started a conversation because I am GENUINELY surprised by the amount of people defending his weird ass behavior but not at all surprised by the demographic doing so,” she tweeted.

“if Holden HAD been a murderer by the end, your “but he was in the war/depressed/his brother died-” tweets would sound a lot like the news after an American school situation. And that would be my entire point,” she tweeted.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

