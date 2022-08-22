*”NOS4A2″ star Jahkara Smith has slammed the classic novel “Catcher in the Rye” because the book’s hero Holden Caulfield has no game with women.

Smith shared her video rant to social media in which she unpacks Holden’s “idealistic views of women,” as reported by TMZ, “but when it comes to getting busy, he’s not actually up for it — evidenced by an encounter with a prostitute,” the outlet writes.

Smith describes the book as “an American classic cause it’s the birth of a school shooter”.

Hear Smith explain in the clip below exactly why exactly she takes issue with the beloved tome.

OTHER NEWS: The Monkeypox Health Crisis: How California is Responding | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jahkara Smith (@jahkara)

The actress caught plenty of heat from folks online who attacked her critique of the book, but she also had plenty of defenders.

One person commented under her IG video that her book review was “Better than reading the actual book!! Have you done Pride and Prejudice yet?”

Another Instagram user agreed that “Holden Caulfield is everything wrong with men.”

A third noted that Smith’s review of the book is the “greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” adding, “I wish my high school teacher wasn’t dead so I could send this in 19 years later and tell her to reconsider my essay grade.”

1) I will not apologize for Catcher in the Rye being ass 2) if Holden HAD been a murderer by the end, your “but he was in the war/depressed/his brother died-” tweets would sound a lot like the news after an American school situation. And that would be my entire point. Lmao. — Jahkara🌻 (@SlaylerJ) August 20, 2022

Amid the backlash, Smith took to Twitter to make clear that she would not apologize and noted that she’s glad her video “started a conversation because I am GENUINELY surprised by the amount of people defending his weird ass behavior but not at all surprised by the demographic doing so,” she tweeted.

“if Holden HAD been a murderer by the end, your “but he was in the war/depressed/his brother died-” tweets would sound a lot like the news after an American school situation. And that would be my entire point,” she tweeted.