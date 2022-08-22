Child Support Drama: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*When it comes to having a satisfying personal life, most people say they want to be happily married. But it’s a long way between WANTING something and DOING what it takes to make it happen.

That’s why nearly half of all marriages end in divorce or separation. I was married for ten years before I got divorced. I know good people get divorced.

The lack of money is one of the leading issues behind marital woes. And when it comes to paying child support for children from a previous relationship, the amount of child support can make it hard to make ends meet everywhere else.

So, when I saw a video the other day where a married couple argued over whether the father should have to pay child support AND pay for shoes for his child (from a previous relationship) or if the shoes should be purchased out of the child support money, I had to talk about it. Click the video to get my take on it.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.