‘Angie’s Cure’ Opens at Regal Cinemas South Beach August 26 -Sept 1 | WATCHtrailer

*New Breed Entertainment is rolling out their new dramatic thriller “Angie’s Cure” for a limited theatrical release and the first stop is Miami, Florida at the Regal Cinemas for a limited edition run August 26- Sept. 1, 2022, during the renowned Bronner Bros International Beauty Show.

Movie fans are in for a suspenseful night of entertainment. Angie’s Cure stars Essence Atkins, Sean Nelson, Denise Boutte’ and Jennifer Freeman and introducing Lanett Tachel as Angie.

Christian Torres Villalobos, Michael Petrone, and Duane Finley round out the cast of “Angie’s Cure” for an unexpected rollercoaster ride from beginning to end.

In the storyline of Angie’s Cure, ten years after being raped at a party, a young woman seizes a rare opportunity to turn the tables on an attacker. But the sweet taste of revenge threatens to turn her into the very monster she’s feared for all these years. Lanett Tachel is riveting in the title role of Angie in “Angie’s Cure.”



Directed by Corey Grant, and Produced by Grant, Lanett Tachel, James Searles, Audrey Kendrick and Bernard Bronner. “Angie’s Cure” hits screens on Aug 26, 20222 and runs through September 1st at REGAL CINEMAS, SOUTH BEACH, Florida.

For more information on the film and to view the trailer, go to www.angiescure.com