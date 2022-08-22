A Furious Bishop Whitehead Challenges DL Hughley to Million-Dollar Boxing Match – DL Responds | WATCH

*D.L. Hughley’s daredevil beef with Mo’Nique has gradually left the headlines, and the last thing he wants is to start another beef with someone. He would rather sit back than involve himself in yet another controversy.

Many people were dumbfounded by the unrestrained, fiery fallout between D.L. Hughley and Mo’Nique. Within no time, a misunderstanding over the terms of a contract had degenerated into a full-blown dispute.

Mo’Nique went after the “Kings of Comedy” legend in full swing, taking no prisoners. She went as far as bringing Hughley’s wife and daughter into the mudslinging.

But if Hughley thought he would stay out of controversies after this heated fallout with a fellow comedian, then he was wrong.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Rev. Al Sharpton is on a One-Meal-a-Day Diet and it’s KALE! 🙁

It looks like another verbal attack has just started, this time with a man of the straight and narrow road. This is Bishop Lamor Whitehead. For starters, he is the pastor who recently went viral after claiming he was robbed while delivering a sermon.

The bishop has shared a video of himself that indicates he recently had a sit-down with Hughley, which didn’t quite go well.

“Wait ’til y’all hear this interview,” says the bishop in the video. “I’m sitting there like, ‘Yo, bro. Brotha. Yo, I actually like you. I watch your movies. You know? And he was [screams] like a little girl! [scream] Like a little chihuahua!”

He adds that Hughley needed the ratings, after which he challenges him to a boxing match. But will Hughley accept the challenge?

Hughley responded to the challenge by criticizing the pastor. He said the video showed the pastor was apparently spitting while talking. Hughley also said the pastor was a scam artist.

Pastor Whitehead shot back, calling Hughley a “punk.”