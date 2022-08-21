Wait. Whaaat?! Brittney Griner Was Once Engaged to LA Lakers Star Anthony Davis | VIDEO

*As we’ve reported, Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia. As the geopolitical debate about her arrest and sentencing continues, rumors have emerged that she once dated Los Angeles Lakers/NBA star Anthony Davis.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year was arrested in Russia after allegedly being caught with vape cartridges.

Earlier this month, Griner was found guilty of drug charges and sentenced to nine years. Her defense team is planning to appeal the charges.

Recently, reports that made headlines in 2015 linking Griner to NBA star Anthony Davis resurfaced again. In the reports, Grinner dated Davis soon after her divorce from WNBA star Glory Johnson. The divorce was finalized after Griner herself filed to annul her marriage to Johnson after they conceived twins through IVF.

Griner insisted she only married Johnson under pressure and wasn’t involved in the IVF process. However, in a rejoinder, Johnson said the contrary was true: he claimed it was Griner who picked the blonde-haired, blue-eyed sperm donor. Soon after their divorce, Griner was reportedly dating Davis, by then a New Orleans Pelicans star.

Griner and her newfound love initially kept their relationship secret. But at some point, Davis opened up a bit about it.

“She is everything to me… We have an amazing relationship and have so much in common,” Davis said, according to unverified reports. “We even wear the same size clothes and shoes, so sometimes she borrows a shirt or two from me.”