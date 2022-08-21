‘There is Nothing God Can’t Do’ Says Pastor John Gray Following His Hospitalization | VIDEO

*Pastor John Gray was recently hospitalized to treat critical blood clots in his lungs. After recovering, he returned to the pulpit with a strong message about God.

“There is nothing God can’t do,” the megachurch pastor told the congregation at Relentless Church, according to a video posted online, according to The Christian Post. He thanked God for saving his life.

He is not fully out of the woods yet; his doctors advised him not to get too worked up while preaching. But the 49-year-old pastor admitted he couldn’t hold back.

“I got a few minutes and I feel like preaching. But I can’t calm down, because I shouldn’t even be here!” he shouted.

So how did it all start?

The pastor explained he realized something was wrong back in July while sitting on the sofa watching “Family Feud.”

“The Holy Ghost said, ‘Get up now and go to the hospital,’” he recalled, adding that he hadn’t been feeling well for “over a month.”

When he got to the hospital, he explained to the medical staff that he was experiencing shortness of breath and heart palpitations.

He spent several hours at the hospital undergoing several tests, after which the staff asked him for his next of kin and gave him some not-so-good news.

“The nurse is in the room talking to me, laughing, disarming me. Then somebody else rushes in and says, ‘We need to take you to ICU right now. We found blood clots in your lungs,’” he told the congregation.

The doctors showed him the test results and told him he was lucky to be still alive.

“You walk in dead with this. You come in dead, 150,000 people die from this,” the medical staff told him.

“I need you to understand, that I’m talking right now is a miracle by itself!” he now told the church.

His wife Aventer Gray, who is co-pastor of the church, in a July 9 Instagram post told her followers that Pastor John Gray was hospitalized and was in ICU with a saddle pulmonary embolism in the pulmonary artery and lung blood clots. She said he would undergo two types of surgery.

Gray was first hospitalized in Alabama but was later transferred to a medical facility outside Atalanta. On July 19, he posted on social media that he was now able to go home and thanked God for “sparing” his life.

Gray assumed leadership of Relentless Church in 2018. The church is located in Greenville, South Carolina. He serves as senior pastor. The church also has a campus in Powder Springs, Georgia. Before this, Gray served as associate pastor at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

Gray has made appearances on “Red Table Talk” and TV One’s “Unsung.” He has also featured on the OWN docuseries, “The Book of John Gray.”