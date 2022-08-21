Adele Insists She’s Not Engaged to Rich Paul As Claimed – She’s Only ‘Obsessed With Him’ | VIDEO

*Adele now insists she and Rich Paul are not about to get married, after all. But she is still determined to sing his praises.

“I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!” clarified the “Easy on Me” singer. She made the clarification on her September 2022 Elle cover story. This was after she sparked engagement rumors in February when she wore a massive diamond ring to the Brit Awards.

Initially in the interview, the 34-year-old Grammy winner would not confirm if she and Paul, 40, were planning to walk down the aisle.

“I’m not married. I’m not married!” she insisted cheekily before singing, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

But one thing she came out clearly on was that she “absolutely” wants to marry again and intends to expand her family one day with Rich Paul.

“I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” she said, referring to Paul, adding, “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

Adele says she is focusing on her Las Vegas residency, which she postponed in January and then rescheduled in July.

“All I got in my brain is Vegas,” said the “Rolling in Deep” singer.

In other Adele news, while things appear to be going strong now, the British singer’s relationship with Paul seemed to go through a series of issues earlier this year.

Sources told Page Six in January that she “sobbed and shouted” at Paul over the phone while preparing for her Vegas residency, and Paul spent Adele’s birthday in May partying in Miami with his client LeBron James.

Well, that was then, ’cause things seem like they’re on and poppin’ between the two again. So yes, Adele is denying they’re engaged, they did move into a $58 million Beverly Hills mansion this year.

She confirmed her relationship with Paul in July 2021 after finalizing her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her 9-year-old son Angelo.