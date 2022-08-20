Rev. Al Sharpton is on a One-Meal-a-Day Diet and it’s KALE! 🙁

*Rev. Al Sharpton is on a strict one-meal-a-day diet, and nothing in the world can make him break it, not even Sylvia’s famous soul food. The diet consists of “kale salad with boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers.”

Last weekend, the reverend went to dine at the iconic Harlem eatery to celebrate his daughter Dominique, and he made sure he brought his own kale salad with him because “I know they don’t have kale there.”

Dominique was recently ejected from “Claim to Fame,” a reality show in which contestants guess over celebrity connections or offspring. Sharpton explained that watching his daughter on TV was surreal.

“…they had no idea who she was,” he quipped. “I never wanted my kids to be just Al Sharpton’s daughter. I wanted her to be on her own, and she’s doing that,” he said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EURVideoNews: Baltimore Library Closes Digital Divide – Gives Away Free Chromebooks

The father and daughter were ending a rally in Harlem for his National Action Network Organization when Rev Jesse Jackson suggested they take Dominique out. It was a pleasant surprise.

Sharpton then called Sylvia’s to enquire if he could be allowed to come with his kale salad. It is against the rules, but they overlooked the rule for his own sake.

“They broke soul food etiquette,” he gushed joyfully.

Anyway, once the group got to Sylvia’s, the rest ordered all the soul food they wanted as Sharpton ate his own kale salad.

Sharpton has managed to stay lean, thanks to working out and eating kale.

“At my height — maybe 15 years ago — I weighed 305 pounds. Today, I’m 132 pounds. I just made up my mind, and I just did it. Cold turkey,” he said.