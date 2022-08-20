Jordan Brand to Partner with Howard University | VIDEO

*Jordan Brand and Howard University have opened a new chapter in their walk. According to a recent announcement, they have entered a 20-year partnership that aims to take up Howard University’s athletic department, bring new recruitment opportunities and inspire a new generation to dream of excellence.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President, in a statement. “As an HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it.”

On the other side, Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick also had a thing to say:

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together.”

Eyes are now waiting to see the impact of this partnership in the next 20 years.

Meanwhile, the first Jumpman uniforms for the Howard University athlete program are expected out on August 27.

Apart from this partnership with Howard University, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand commit $100M to the Black community.

This help continues to boost the work of organizations fighting for systematic change.

In related news, the Jordan Brand announcement comes a little more than a month after Disney unveiled the “Disney Storytellers Fund” that will champion the next generation of Black storytellers at Howard University.

Also, Sean” Diddy” Combs announced that he will be donating $1 million to his alma mater and Jackson State University.

He made the surprising pledge before he walked off stage with his BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June.