Saturday, August 20, 2022
HomeFinancialBusiness
Business

Jordan Brand to Partner with Howard University | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Michael Jordan - Howard Univ
Michael Jordan – Howard Univ

*Jordan Brand and Howard University have opened a new chapter in their walk. According to a recent announcement, they have entered a 20-year partnership that aims to take up Howard University’s athletic department, bring new recruitment opportunities and inspire a new generation to dream of excellence.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community,” said Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President, in a statement.  “As an HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it.”

On the other side, Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick also had a thing to say:

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kyle Meany: Cop Involved in Deadly Raid on Breonna Taylor’s Home Terminated | VIDEO

Eyes are now waiting to see the impact of this partnership in the next 20 years.

Meanwhile, the first Jumpman uniforms for the Howard University athlete program are expected out on August 27.

Apart from this partnership with Howard University, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand commit $100M to the Black community.

This help continues to boost the work of organizations fighting for systematic change.

In related news, the Jordan Brand announcement comes a little more than a month after Disney unveiled the “Disney Storytellers Fund” that will champion the next generation of Black storytellers at Howard University.

Also, Sean” Diddy” Combs announced that he will be donating $1 million to his alma mater and Jackson State University.

He made the surprising pledge before he walked off stage with his BET Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June.

Previous articleIssa Jeylani was Shot and Killed While Playing the Sport He Loved | VIDEO
Next articleRev. Al Sharpton is on a One-Meal-a-Day Diet and it’s KALE! 🙁
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO