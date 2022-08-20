Saturday, August 20, 2022
HOW Did A 78-Yr-Old Woman Drive Her SUV to the 2nd Floor of A Boston Mall? | Video-Look!

By Fisher Jack
*A 78-year-old woman is going viral after trying to find the Apple Store at the mall. Someone told her it was inside the plaza, so she drove her SUV onto the second floor.

The incident occurred on Thursday (Aug. 18) at the South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree, Massachusetts, which is about 14 miles south of Boston. Family members say the elderly woman was attempting to find the Apple store when she drove her white Lincoln MKX through automatic doors and onto a pedestrian bridge, which connected the parking garage to the second floor of the shopping mall.

Local authorities say, “Due to a recent accident, one of the safety bollards was missing from the front of the entrance.” Once inside, the woman traveled about 60 yards down the mall’s central corridor, and the woman came to a stop just outside the Torrid store, about four stores south of where she entered.

One witness said the woman asked her, “Do you know how to get out of here?” They replied, “Stay right here. I’ll get somebody.” But the woman kept driving forward. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and the Registry of Motor Vehicles has suspended the woman’s license. No charges have yet to be filed.

Wait. There’s more …

Cell phone video captured the SUV slowly creeping along on the second floor, catching shoppers and mall employees by surprise, according to NBCBoston.

“I heard screaming first. One of the mall security women was just screaming ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’ When I looked up, there was a car like right in the corner of my window,” said Stacy Bartkos, a store clerk on the second floor. “She came in, took a left and somebody finally stopped her.”

Janet Parsons, who was walking in the mall, said she saw the driver and stopped her at one point.

“I looked behind me and…I couldn’t see who it was but they were driving real slow,” Parsons said. “As they got closer I pushed my granddaughters against the wall and I moved and stopped her.”

According to Parsons, that’s when the woman said, “Do you know how to get out of here?”

Parsons asked the woman to stay put while she ran to get help.

“She just evidently kept on coming because when I came out of the store to run to another store, she came around the corner and kept on going real slow,” Parsons said. “It’s a blessing that no one got hurt. I hope the woman is alright.”

“She obviously was having an issue. Whether it was heat, age, whatever. She was having an issue,” Parsons added.

