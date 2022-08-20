EURVideoNews: Baltimore Library Closes Digital Divide – Gives Away Free Chromebooks

*Recently, some Baltimore families were recipients of free Chromebooks from the Orleans Street branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. One of the lucky receiver was D’ara Lemon who picked up one for her daughter.

“This is very important,” Lemon said. “This is closing the digital divide, also opening kids up to the world of technology. Not a lot of kids have access to these types of resources so this is definitely a blessing.”

In partnership with the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition, Dell Technologies donated 1,000 Chromebook to the library. The first 60 were given out.

Get the FULL story via the WJZ-TV video report below.

