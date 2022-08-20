Saturday, August 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

EURVideoNews: Baltimore Library Closes Digital Divide – Gives Away Free Chromebooks

By Fisher Jack
0

Baltimore Library free Chromebook
Baltimore Library free Chromebook

*Recently, some Baltimore families were recipients of free Chromebooks from the Orleans Street branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. One of the lucky receiver was D’ara Lemon who picked up one for her daughter.

“This is very important,” Lemon said. “This is closing the digital divide, also opening kids up to the world of technology. Not a lot of kids have access to these types of resources so this is definitely a blessing.”

In partnership with the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition, Dell Technologies donated 1,000 Chromebook to the library. The first 60 were given out.

Get the FULL story via the WJZ-TV video report below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Pepsi and IHOP Collabo Results in Maple Syrup Flavored Soda

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Saxman Boney James Release ‘Bring it Back’ Single | LISTEN
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO