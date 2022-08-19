Woman Who Was A Teen in Infamous R. Kelly Tape Testifies They Had Sex ‘Hundreds’ of Times | VIDEO

*A woman who’s been a pivotal witness in R Kelly’s legal troubles for more than two decades testified Thursday (Aug. 18) that the R&B singer sexually abused her “hundreds” of times between the ages of 15 and 18.

The now 37-year-old woman who is identified only as “Jane,” told jurors that she was first introduced to R. Kelly by her aunt in the mid-1990s when she was 13 years old.

According to Jane, her Aunt was a musical artist and was romantically linked to Kelly at the time.

Shortly after, “Jane” asked the Grammy award-winning singer to be her godfather because she saw him as an inspiration and mentor.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti’s Claim That They Are No Longer Friends | Video

She said within weeks, R. Kelly would begin to call her and say sexual things. She said he first touched her breasts and other parts of her body when she was around 14 years old and he “started penetration” at his North Side Chicago home when she was only 15. Kelly, 55, would have been around 30 years old at the time.

When asked how many times they had sex before she turned 18, she answered quietly:

“Uncountable times. … Hundreds.”

According to reports, “Jane” was the girl allegedly seen in the videotape at the center of R. Kelly’s 2008 child pornography case, in which he was ultimately acquitted. She did not testify in that case.

Prosecutors in the current case said that jurors will be shown clips of three videos that allegedly show Kelly engaging in sex acts with “Jane.”

Those videos could be shown soon.

Prosecutors say Kelly paid off and threatened Jane to ensure that she did not testify at his 2008 trial.

She chose not to testify and he was ultimately acquitted.

As previously reported, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on June 29 for his sex trafficking & racketeering crimes. He was also ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

Following his sentencing, the “Trapped In The Closet” singer prepared to go before a second jury in Illinois.