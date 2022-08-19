*“I saw a Youtube video with Dontae (Winslow) playing on it,” said four-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist Boney James when I asked why he had another horn player on his single “Bring it Back” from the latest Boney project titled “Detour” – to be released September 23, 2022 on Concord Records. “I’m bridging the gap…he’s a fun ‘detour’! He conducts the orchestra for the Oscars.”

The “Detour” album is produced by Boney James and Jairus “J-Mo” Mozee (Nicki Minaj). The single “Bring it Back,” featuring Dontae Winslow, is from James’ 18th studio album and it also features Lalah Hathaway on vocals; Big Mike Hart on guitar; Paul Jackson, Jr. on guitar (Michael Jackson); Tim Carmon on Keys (Eric Clapton); Omari Williams on drums; Alex Al on bass, and Lenny Castro on percussion. Dontae is a Los Angeles based trumpet player from West Baltimore in Maryland who is also a composer, songwriter, and music producer. As a musician, he has toured with Justin Timberlake, Queen Latifah, Jill Scott, and Christina Aquilera.

“It’s just been wonderful working with Lalah,” Boney said when I asked. “She wrote the lyrics to ‘Coasting’ (a single). I’ve admired her from a distance for so long. I see her as a legend in her own right (her father is Grammy winning legend Donny Hathaway). The single ‘Coasting’ drops this Friday (August 5th).”

Born Eulaulah Hathaway in Chicago, Lalah released her self-titled debut in 1990 at the age of 22. However, it was not until her fourth album in 2004 titled “Outrun the Sky” released the single “Forever, For Always, For Love” that she peaked at #1 on a major chart – Hot Adult R&B Airplay Chart. In 2008 her fifth album reached Billboard’s Top 10 R&B Albums Chart. Lalah sings comfortably between Jazz, R&B, Soul and Gospel.

The upcoming “Detour” album is being released two years after the success of his “Solid” album release in 2020, which had him touring, based on its popularity, until now. A Massachusetts native Boney James plays the tenor, alto and soprano sax. The most sought-after sessions sax player, Boney is also a songwriter and music producer. He was once a member of Morris Day’s band and played for such icons as the Isley Brothers, Randy Crawford and Teena Marie. Artists and musicians featured on his solo albums include Faith Evans, George Benson, George Duke, Al Jarreau, Eric Benet, Anthony Hamilton, Kenny Lattimore and Angie Stone. He has garnered four Grammy Award nominations, 11 #1 Billboard chart-topping releases and is a three-time platinum selling musician. www.BoneyJames.com www.ConcordRecords.com

