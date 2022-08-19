*R. Kelly‘s fiancée, Joycelyn Savage, insists she is pregnant with the singer’s child even though his legal team denies it.

Savage shared her sonogram with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she is five months pregnant with a girl. “I’m very excited,” she says.

We reported previously that Savage revealed the bombshell news last week in a mini tell-all eBook titled “Love and Joy of Robert”. In one of the excerpts, Savage writes that she found out about the joyful news after the hitmaker sent her an engagement ring to her home shortly after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering.

Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean told TMZ that Joycelyn is “certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child.”

Bonjean also told E! that Savage is not pregnant with Kelly’s baby, but the 26-year-old told the outlet that “his lawyer didn’t know that prior to him going to jail, Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn’t have a baby.”

“When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready,” Savage tells ET. “Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence. Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t. Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture.”

In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted by a Brooklyn jury on charges including racketeering, bribery, coercion, enticement, and sex trafficking. In a letter submitted by Kelly’s legal team to the judge ahead of his sentencing, Savage explained that she’s not a victim of the artist.

“I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” she wrote, as reported by ET.

“We have a very special connection and are deeply in love, she added. “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind.”