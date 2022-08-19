Friday, August 19, 2022
George Floyd’s Uncle, Selwyn Jones, Talks New Book and Police-killing of His Nephew | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
George Floyd's uncle
Selwyn Jones / book cover

*EUR caught up with George Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones to speak about his new book, the killing of his nephew, and how he really feels about the sentencing of the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in the killing of Floyd. 

Jones’ book is titled “The Silent Civil War – How the Murder of My Nephew George Exposed the Hidden Depths of Racism in America,” and is set for wide release in October. Per press release, Jones and co-author Nan O’Brian crafted a memoir that offers personal anecdotes from Selwyn’s life growing up in abject poverty in North Carolina, the youngest of 17 children (his older sister was George’s mom). He combines those experiences with historical information about the current racial landscape in America and how George’s murder impacted it in 2020.

Renowned philosopher and Princeton professor Dr. Cornel West is the contributor for the Foreword, and acclaimed performer Ben Vereen wrote the Introduction. The book is available for pre-order here.

EUR’s Ny MaGee spoke with Jones about racism in America and cultural divisiveness, as well as his take on the defund the police movement. Check out our conversation via the clip below.

READ MORE: Ex-Cops J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao Reject State Plea Deal in George Floyd Killing | WATCH

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

