Brother of Former NFLer Aqib Talib Fatally Shoots Youth Football Coach | Video

*The brother of the former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been charged with fatally shooting a youth football coach over the weekend.

The incident occurred during an argument at a game in Lancaster, Texas, the New York Times reports. Witnesses say Aqib started the brawl after a disagreement between the coaching staff of the Dragons Elite Academy and the opposing team, North Dallas United Bobcats, “over calls made by the officiating crew.”

Talib allegedly walked across the field to confront the ref of the opposing side, WFAA reports.

”He ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref’s face,” said Coach Heith Mayes.

This was a Coach for a youth football team in Dallas, Texas. I don’t know this Coach and I’ve never met him a day in my life… but I do know that he didn’t deserve to have his life taken in front of his 9 year old son over no damn little football. RIP Coach Mike🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XGU4nk674Z — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 14, 2022

“He threw the first punch, and you see Mike trying to defend himself,” said Mays about Talib.

That’s when Talib’s brother Yaqub S. Talib, 39, pulled out a black semiautomatic handgun and fatally shot coach Mike Hickmon. The victim had been coaching a team of 9-year-olds. After the killing, Yaqub fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

WFAA obtained video of the fatal shooting. Per the outlet, police say the melee started over a disagreement about the score of the game, according to an arrest affidavit.

Aqib Talib’s lawyer, Frank Perez, issued a statement saying his client “was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devasted over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

A warrant was issued charging Yaqub with murder, according to the Lancaster Police Department. He reportedly turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail on Monday. The Times reports that Yaqub remains jailed, awaiting a bond hearing.

“Yaqub Talib acted in self-defense and defense of others,” said his attorney Clark Birdsall. “My client is not guilty. He looks forward to the day when he can have his day in court.”