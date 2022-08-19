A Conversation with Emmy Award-winning TV host Zuri Hall | Watch EUR Exclusive

*EUR caught up with Emmy Award-winning TV host Zuri Hall, from NBC’s “Access Hollywood” to discuss her stellar career in media and the impact of modern pop culture.

You’ve seen Zuri hosting NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” with Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, and her numerous guest appearances on scripted shows — including Jen Aniston in Apple TV’s “The Morning Show”; multiple appearances on “The Arrangement” on E!; TV Land’s “Nobodies” and she also runs a YouTube channel titled, “Hey Zuri Hall” which focuses on dating and fashion style for young millennial working women.

Per press release: Hall serves as TV host of NBC’s Emmy-nominated “Access Hollywood,” a daily half-hour live television program that allows viewers behind the velvet ropes and on to the red carpet to deliver the hottest celebrity interviews and the biggest entertainment news stories in Hollywood. The show goes live to the East Coast with Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans as hosts and Sibley Scoles as correspondent.

EUR’s Ny MaGee chatted with the Ohio native about her journey, the ugly side of popular culture, and how she found her true voice. Watch the conversation via the clip below.

