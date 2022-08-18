News You Can’t Use: 2022’s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse 🙂 | VIDEO

*In the (unlikely?) event of a zombie apocalypse, how could you survive? The CDC weighed in on the subject, albeit tongue-in-zombie-cheek.

Besides knowing how to defend yourself, it’s also important to know where you have the best odds of making it out alive.

Inspired by the CDC’s Zombie Preparedness 101 guide, Lawn Love dug the data graveyard to rank 2022’s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse.

Check out the 10 best (and 10 worst) cities for fighting against the undead below, followed by some highlights and lowlights from our report. (Click here to see where your city ranks and for surprising findings.)

Most Prepared for Zombie Invasion Rank City 1 Orlando, FL 2 Salt Lake City, UT 3 Honolulu, HI 4 Portland, OR 5 Colorado Springs, CO 6 Tampa, FL 7 Springfield, MO 8 Miami, FL 9 Pittsburgh, PA 10 Boise, ID Least Prepared for Zombie Invasion Rank City 1 Sunrise Manor, NV 2 Paradise, NV 3 Enterprise, NV 4 Spring Valley, NV 5 Paterson, NJ 6 Miramar, FL 7 Detroit, MI 8 Jackson, MS 9 Newark, NJ 10 North Las Vegas, NV

Highlights and lowlights:

Orlando, almost immune to zombies: To whoever can read this transmission: The survivors colony has moved to Orlando, Florida, from Huntington Beach, California, our 2021 Most Zombie-Resistant City.Although The City Beautiful doesn’t have the healthiest population alive (No. 144), you and the other survivors won’t run out of food or weapons for many years while waiting for a cure: Orlando ranked first in both the Supplies and Protection categories.

Gambling with your life in the Vegas metro: “Army of the Dead” isn’t far off from reality. Although the movie depicts Sin City as a zombie wasteland, it’s pretty safe (No. 19 overall). But the suburbs would be nothing more than a strip of human steak.Half of our bottom 10 — Sunrise Manor (dead last), Paradise (for zombies) at No. 2, and North Las Vegas at unlucky No. 10 among them — surround Las Vegas proper. You’re more likely to survive in Henderson (95th best or 106th worst, depending on your outlook), but we wouldn’t bet on it.

Coastal mobility: If pop culture has taught us anything, it's that you need to keep moving in a zombie apocalypse. Our data shows it's much harder to stay mobile in inland, and especially landlocked, cities.Map your trek through cities near water, such as San Francisco, New York, Boston, and Baltimore. Most of these cities have access to ports and marinas, which would make it easier to evade an army of hungry corpses (zombies can't swim).

Full ranking and analysis are available here: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-cities-zombie-preparedness/

source: lawnlove.com