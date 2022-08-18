Fat Joe Responds to Irv Gotti’s Claim That They Are No Longer Friends | Video

*Fat Joe has responded to Irv Gott’s claims that the two are no longer friends.

We reported previously that Fat Joe called out Irv Gotti for dissing Ashanti because she used to date Nelly. Irv responded by telling the hosts of Houston’s 97.9 The Box that the two are no longer friends.

“I feel like [Fat Joe] fooled me. He’s not my friend. I was fooled, but in life you get fooled,” Irv said, Complex reports.

His comments came after Joe called Gotti a “sucker” after Irv shared details about his relationship with Ashanti, whom Gotti dated 20 years ago. Gotti opened up in a recent interview with Drink Champs about the heartache he suffered over the singer leaving him for Nelly back in the day.

READ MORE: Irv Gotti Says He and Fat Joe No Longer Friends After Rapper Criticized His Ashanti Comments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“I could get past you wanting to be with Nelly … At the time it happens, any man is hurt, the chick you f-cking are in love with, is with this n-gga,” Irv said.

“Yo Irv stop. You’re a producer,” Fat Joe said in response to Irv’s candid Drink Champs interview.

“Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old,” he added. “I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him, his heart and soul, but when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady.”

When Irv appeared on Houston’s 97.9 The Box he said in response… “Forget Joe ’cause they don’t want me to talk about Joe, so I won’t talk about Joe, I’ll talk about life. And In life, everyone goes through friends.”

This week Joe responded to Irv’s comments in a live stream, and he somewhat agreed with the hip-hop mogul.

“Irv Gotti said I’m no longer his friend. And he’s correct, because I’m his brother,” Joe explained. “And I love him, I love his entire family, I love his mother, I love his sisters, I love his brothers, I love his sons. I love them all. And so sometimes, brothers check each other. That’s the furthest I’ma go.”

You can hear Joe’s comments via the Instagram video above.