Thursday, August 18, 2022
Apple Original Films Drops Trailer for ‘SIDNEY’ Documentary | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Sidney Poitier
Credit: Apple TV+

*Apple Original Films documentary has dropped the trailer for “SIDNEY,” the upcoming documentary on film icon Sidney Poitier that will stream on Apple TV+ beginning September 23.

The project hails from producer Oprah Winfrey and is directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin. Per press release, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

The documentary is written by Jesse James Miller. Derik Murray also serves as producer. Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Reginald Hudlin, Joanna Shimkus Poitier, Anika Poitier and Barry Krost executive produce.

Watch the trailer below.

READ MORE: Sidney Poitier: Cause of Death Revealed for Hollywood Icon

The screen legend and civil rights activist passed away on Jan. 6 at age 94. His death was first announced by the Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Independent reported. Poitier died from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate

The actor was a dual citizen of the U.S. and the Bahamas, and served from 1997-2007 as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan, per TMZHis legendary screen roles also include 1967’s “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and Detective Virgil Tibbs in “In the Heat of the Night” in 1967.

Poitier was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field” in 1963.

In 2009, President Barack Obama presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Poitier for his tireless civil rights activism.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

