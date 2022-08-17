Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Pastor Calls Congregation ‘Broke, Dusted and Disgusted’ Because They Won’t Buy Him a Watch | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
screenshot
Pastor Carlton Funderburke

*Kansas City Pastor Carlton Funderburke has issued an apology for calling his congregation “poor, broke, dusted and disgusted” for not showering him with gifts. 

A sermon of the pastor has gone viral because it shows him dragging members of his church for not buying him a new watch. He is heard telling members, “see that’s how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted, and disgusted because of how you’ve been honoring me.”

Funderburke also says,  “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I’m not worth your… Y’all can’t afford it no how. I ain’t worth your Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?”

He even informs them that the pricey Movado watch that he wants can be purchased at Sam’s Club. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

After catching heat for his comments, Pastor Funderburke apologized in a video shared on social media. 

“Though there is the context behind the content of the clip, no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words. I’ve spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction. I have also spoken privately and apologized to our church who has extended their love and support to me.”

Watch his full apology video below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

