Matt Barnes’ Lawyers Sue Gloria Over Unpaid Legal Fees

*Attorneys for Matt Barnes are taking legal action against his ex-wife, “Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan over unpaid legal fees related to their divorce case.

The law firm Brot, Gross & Fishbein filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court claiming they are owed over a hundred thousand in legal fees, according to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast. The firm claims a total sum of $187,452.84 of their fees remains unpaid.

“No payment has been made although demand, therefore, has been made. There is now due, owing, and unpaid the sum of $187,452.84 as of April 30, 2022, with interest at the rate of ten percent (10%),” the document reads.

Following Gloria and Matt’s split in 2014 they were engaged in a nasty custody battle over their identical twin sons. However, Matt noted in a recent podcast that he and his ex are actually “on great terms”.

“Whether you can’t stand her or she can’t stand you — none of that s–t should matter once you realize that we still have kids and we’re gonna be here,” said Barnes on the podcast. “My s–t played out so public and nasty. I’m really happy to say now that me and my ex are on great terms and I’m cool with my former teammate that she’s married to.”

Barnes added, “At the end of the day, we’re all raising these kids. She’s my assistant coach on the basketball team. After all the s–t we been through, she is coaching the twins with me, we’re coaching our kids together. I feel like, if we can do it, and our s–t was wild and the world has seen it, to me that should always be a goal.”

Last summer, Gloria and Derek Fisher tied the knot after delaying their wedding due to the COVID pandemic. Fisher proposed to Govan in April 2018 after dating for three years.

“We got engaged in 2018, and we eagerly started planning the wedding, but, unfortunately, like many, we had to cancel our big day,” Govan previously told PEOPLE. “There were times we thought we should have a Zoom wedding instead of waiting but quickly realized our families being a part of the big day was important and our kids, who are just as excited as we are.”