It’s All About Love – Getty @ 25 Celebrates Crenshaw | Lots of Pics – LOOK!

By liltampared@netzero.net
Crenshaw Remembers Signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
*Los Angeles – A lot of community love was in the air as it hovered over the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza upper parking lot. The occasion was the 9th iteration of outdoor community arts festivals in celebration of the Getty Center’s 25th Anniversary, Saturday and Sunday, August 13-14, 2022, at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, Southeast Upper Deck.

Throughout the summer, across Los Angeles, the Getty Center’s 25th Anniversary celebrations featured festivals that consisted of community arts workshops, live music, food trucks, and much more that engage the whole family.

These two-day festivals featured curated experiences reflective of each community including interactive workshops, live music and performances, an artisan marketplace, food trucks, giveaways, a photo booth, and more. Getty was on-site with an immersive digital experience of its collections, hands-on library, gift shop, and resources for Getty’s job, volunteer and internship opportunities.

A large diverse, multicultural crowd from various ethnic communities, that make Los Angeles a vibrant, thriving melting pot, participated in the non-ticketed public festivals held in various neighborhoods.

Crenshaw Family and Wellness Festival signage: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
The ninth stop of the celebration allowed attendees to immerse themselves in the rich culture, art, and history of LA’s Black Arts District at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza with program direction by Crenshaw Creative®, powered by Getty 25 and produced by CARS. Attendees heard stories of elders, participated in hands-on workshops, and discovered a rapidly growing community of artists.

Crenshaw Remembers (How to Love) is a free arts and wellness family festival that celebrated the memories of the Crenshaw District while providing its memory keepers the tools to heal from within.

Artists, advisors, builders, and cultural strategists joined forces to form Crenshaw Creative and partnered with the Getty for Crenshaw Remembers in celebration of the Getty Center’s 25th Anniversary.

Some of the Crenshaw District’s favorite musical acts were on the line-up. These stellar musicians help to cement the area as a cultural hub of the African American community.

DJ Nameless was on deck of the ones and twos, playing a soulful soundtrack that had the party people dancing in the parking lot throughout the afternoon.

DJ Nameless: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Medusa and Verbs are two respected and highly regarded hip-hop artists in their own right. They served as Master of Ceremonies for the festival on both days. Medusa gifted the crowd with some freestyle lyrics on both days of the festivities. Congresswomen Diane E. Watson (Retired) was also in attendance to enjoy both days of the festival.

Verbs and Medusa: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Medusa and Congresswomen Diane E. Watson (Retired): Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
S.H.I.N.E. Muwasi blessed the Earth and the four directions and led the crowd in honoring our ancestors and our beloved relatives, friends and icons from the community who have transitioned. The group cranked it up to entertain the crowd with high-octane drumming and dancing of West Africa.

S.H.I.N.E Muwasi: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Shelley Bruce performed several relevant and timely spoken word pieces “I’m Not a Ghost,” “Life Study #44,” and “Light Seed.”

Shelley Bruce: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Lula Washington Youth Dance Ensemble enthralled the crowd as they brilliantly performed dance routines to “Life Every Voice and Sing” choreographed by Lula Washington, “Nature Boy” choreographed by Tamica Washington Miller, Self-Personal Work, choreographed by Danny Guerrero, Mask (Etude), choreographed by Lula Washington, performed by Vuong Nguyen, ‘1619″ choreographed and performed by Zeri, and The Global Village, choreographed by Lula Washington.

Lula Washington Youth Dance Ensemble: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
A captivated set was performed by Hugh Augustine as he entertained with a fluid flow of lyrics “Untouchable,” “Roll a Blunt,” “Rap Money,” “Programmed,” “Taste of It,” and “Party Flavors.”

Hugh Augustine: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
A colorful, somber and celebratory “Remember Our Ancestors: Procession of Masks, circled the perimeter of the festival grounds.

Procession of Masks: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Procession of Masks: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Procession of Masks: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Utopia presents; DJ Adé B2B KG Superstar to lay down a global soundtrack of beats from the diaspora to propel the crowd to move and groove.

DJ Adé B2B KG Superstar: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Ashley Wilkerson shared a coupled of wonderful spoken pieces entitled “Brown Hands,” and “Brown Hands,” with music, “He,” and “Good.”
The show concluded on Saturday with a phenomenal experience, a performance of jazz by the Pan African People Arkestra. This tight community band thrilled the crowd with superb compositions by Jesse Sharp “Macramé,” “The Goat & The RamJam,” “Desert Fairy Princess,” and concluded their set with “Mike’s Tune.”

Pan African People Arkestra: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Sunday, day two of the celebration featured DJ Smiley manning the ones and twos. Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center Jazz Band got the live performances underway with wonderful arrangements of “R U Chicken,” “Red Clay,” “Too High,” “Human Nature,” and “Before I Let Go.” Ronnie Heard III lead the band on this particular gig.

Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center Jazz Band: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Dwight Trible, a jazz legend of Leimert Park, is keeping the jazz torch lit as Executive Director of The World Stage. He performed “Afro Blue,” “Little Sunflower,” “Backlash Blues,” and “You Gotta Have Freedom.” The band consisted of Dwight Trible-vocals, Jamael Dean-keyboards, Jillian Lopez-harp, Jeffrey Littleton-bass, and Greg Paul-drums.

Dwight Trible: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Linafornia & the Prizmatics lit up the proceedings with an awesome sampling of beats (jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul, afrobeat, and house), as The Prizmatics improvised along with the beats. The Prizmatics featured Sammy Perez-guitar, David Otis-saxophones, and Greg Paul-drums.

Linafornia & The Prizmatics: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Funmilola Fagbamila recited a wonderful spoken word piece entitled “Woke Black Folk” that can be viewed on YouTube at your leisure.

Funmiola Fagbamila: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Fandangobon featuring Le Ballet Dembaya, Quetzal & Great Leap. This was a very exciting collaboration as they took the crowd on a fantastic musical journey through Africa, Mexico and Japan. Jahana Blunt opened the set with instructions and performance of dances from Mali, accompanied by drumming to the rhythms of Djensa. Martha Gonzalez led the attendees through Veracruz, with a popular Son Jarocho, “La Bamba” while performing on a tarima for Fandango, the tradition context of Son Jarocho. Nobuku Miyamoto led the audience to Japan as they learned the dance and lyrics to “Mattainai,” and “Bambutsu,” aided by musicians playing traditional instruments from Japan.

Fandangobon: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Jahana Blunt and Nobuku Miyamoto: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Quetzal: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
Back by popular demand, Utopia presents: DJ Adé B2B RG Superstar. DJ Battlecat & The GFunk All-Stars with Georgia Anne Muldrow capped of the celebration with an explosion of musical fireworks.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer. Contact him via: liltampared@netzero.net

Georgia Anne Muldrow: Photo Credit, Ricky Richardson
