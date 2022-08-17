Exclusive Clip: ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ – Daddy/Daughter Yoga | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip from season 3 of WE tv’s “What The Flocka: Waka & Tammy,” set to premiere Thursday, August 18 at 9pm ET/PT.

Per press release, in season 3, Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes.

In our exclusive clip from this week’s episode, daddy/daughter duo Waka and Charlie take a yoga session. Meanwhile, Waka wonders how his recent separation with Tammy is affecting Charlie.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

Here’s more about the series via the network’s press release:

Everyone’s favorite hip-hop power couple Waka and Tammy are back, navigating divorce, co-parenting and new life changes this season on “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.

Tune in to the premiere Thursday, August 18th at 9pm on WE tv, with new episodes available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its premiere on WE tv.

Watch the super teaser for season 3 below.