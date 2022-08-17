Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Charlamagne tha God on Season 2 of Late Night Show ‘Hell of a Week’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Season two of Charlamagne tha God‘s weekly late-night show is back on Comedy Central with a new look and a new name. “Hell of a Week” features influential guests and Charlamagne’s unfiltered takes on the week’s hot topics.

The host spoke to CBS2’s Chris Wragge about the new season. Watch it above

Also, check out clips from TONIGHT’s show below

“Trump Is the First N—- President”

It’s been one hell of a week! Charlamagne, along with panelists Sam Jay, Marianne Williamson, and Brandon Marshall unpack the Feds targeting Donald Trump, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s break-up and, of course, Kanye West’s response.

 

Will Global Warming or Taco Bell Kill Us First?

Comedian Sam Jay, author/activist Marianne Williamson, and former NFL baller Brandon Marshall join Charlamagne to predict how the world will end.

 

Michael Rapaport Talks Sh*t for Five Minutes Straight

Michael Rapaport holds no punches when discussing the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the end of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, and his infamous beef with Kevin Durant.

 

Hell Of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God Social Accounts:

