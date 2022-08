*The following Blind Item comes from Crazy Days and Nights. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Even though the press could get a statement directly from the alliterate former talk show host, or arrange for an interview, they just print statements from her ex and her former company about how poorly the talk show host is doing health-wise, and none of it is true, or at least is overblown.

Can you name the former talk show host and her ex? Sound off in the comments.