Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton Welcome First Child via Surrogate

*Adrienne Bailon Houghton and her husband Israel Houghton have welcomed their first child via surrogate.

Houghton, former co-host of “The Real,” shared the exciting news about the birth of her baby boy in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Ever James ♾ / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…,” Bailon’s post began.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she wrote. See her full Instagram message below.

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude,” Adrienne continued. “Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton 🤍”

Bailon Houghton previously opened up about her struggles with infertility in 2018 during an episode of “The Real”.

“I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away,” Bailon said at the time, PEOPLE reports. “I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way.”

“I’ve had to come to peace with that it’ll happen when it’s God’s timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that,” she continued. “But it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating.”

“I think I looked at myself and in my mind I was like, ‘I’m a Cheetah Girl, I’m 19 years old’ and then I woke up and was like actually, I’m going to be 35 in a few weeks and that makes a big difference. I can feel as youthful as I want in the inside and in my heart, but my ovaries are what they are and that sucks to hear that,” Bailon explained.