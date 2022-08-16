‘Beast’ Stars Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries Talk Working with Idris Elba | Watch EUR Exclusive

*EUR caught up with “Beast” stars Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries to dish about this hotly-anticipated new thriller starring Idris Elba that opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.

Elba plays a father of two teenage daughters (played by Halley and Jeffries) who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.

Per the press release, Elba portrays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.

Check out the trailer below.

In the film, Halley plays Meredith, who has lived through her share of broken promises from her father Nate, causing major tension between the two.

Jeffries portrays the quick-witted Norah, who is the yin to her sister Meredith’s yang and is the first one to use humor to diffuse the frequent tension between Meredith and their dad.

When the family becomes trapped in their vehicle while visiting a game reserve in South Africa, Norah will prove herself invaluable to her family’s escape from a rogue lion.

In my exclusive conversation with Halley and Jeffries, the pair talk about their experience with Idris on set and what their family and friends have to say about them co-starring alongside one of the most in-demand men in Hollywood.

Watch the clip below.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, “Beast” opens in theaters nationwide on August 19.