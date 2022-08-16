Arsenio Hall Sells His 34-Acre LA Compound to Neighbor

*Arsenio Hall has reportedly sold his Los Angeles 34-acre home of 30 years located in the Topanga community.

The comedian sold the 10,000+ square home for $9 million to one of his neighbors, The Dirt reports. Per the outlet, “Hall custom-built the entire estate over several years in the early 1990s.”

The compound boasts a Santa Fe-style main mansion, two gated driveways, two additional buildings on the premises, a mini golf course, a playground, a full-size tennis court, grassy lawns, many hiking trails and a pergola-shaded pond, among other amenities, according to the report.

The property’s new owner is reportedly Robert M. “Rob” Fedoris, a Pennsylvania-based former executive at the financial services firm Guggenheim Partners.

Last year, Hall purchased a home from Hollywood actor Sean Murray.

Murray allegedly paid about $4.8 million for the Los Angeles mansion located in the city’s Tarzana suburb. He put the home back on the market a month later, The Dirt reported.

The “NCIS” star listed the home for nearly $5 million. The property sold in just one month for $5.2 million, according to the report.

The 6,500-square foot mansion reportedly has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, a zero-edge pool/spa, dual cabanas, an outdoor kitchen, and a sports court.