She Refused. Woman Says Lawyer Offered Her Bribe to Lie About Trey Songz in Sexual Assault Case

Trey Songz
Trey Songz attends the “Blood Brother” New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City.
(Nov. 28, 2018 – Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images North America)

*A woman named Mariah Thielen has claimed she was offered up to $200k to lie about Trey Songz sexually assaulting her — an offer made by the attorney representing another alleged victim Jahuara Jeffries.

According to TMZ, Ariel Mitchell, who is legally representing Jeffries in her case against the R&B star, was said to have approached Thielen, who was also present at the 2017 New Year’s Eve party in Miami where Songz is accused of assaulting Jeffries.

Thielen testified during a recent court hearing concerning the case, asserting that she was offered a significant amount of money after meeting with Mitchell in April 2021. She claimed that the attorney smelled of weed and allegedly carried a gun when they shared their first encounter. During their chat, Thielen said she was told that if she lied about having been abused by Songz, there’d be a reward between $100k-$200k, adding that Mitchell was trying to portray the singer as the “next R. Kelly.”

If she was to take the deal, she’d not only have to lie about being sexually assaulted but also make the false accusation that she witnessed the “Already Taken” hitmaker making inappropriate advances on Jeffries at the aforementioned party.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Viral Video Shows Spirit Airlines Passenger Violently Attack Employee | Watch

Wait. There’s more …

The plan was to approach Songz’s representatives with a proposal — either they offer a settlement or have the matter taken to court, the court transcript read.

Mitchell denied the allegations made against him. “We’re highly confident and certain the court will find the witness committed perjury.

Parties are still awaiting the judges’ further instructions on how to proceed given the witness’s inconsistent testimony during the hearing,” he told TMZ.

Mitchell’s partner, George Vrabeck, also withdrew from the case, citing “multiple grounds for withdrawal” that existed under the Florida Rules for Professional Conduct.

Mitchell claims he did so because “He will be representing me against the parties involved in this disgraceful motion brought by Trey Songz and his representatives.”

Mitchell and Vrabeck also reportedly withdrew from a case where they represented a woman that accused Chris Brown of rape in a $20 million lawsuit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz)

