‘Secret Headquarters’ Stars Talk Importance of Superhero Film Genre | Watch EUR Exclusive

*”Secret Headquarters” attempts to take the current superhero craze that has permeated the summer for the last two years to a different place. One that is by, for and all about kids.

Starring Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada and Jesse Williams, and many others, “Secret Headquarters” follows a group of children who begin to suspect that one of their friend’s father is a superhero after stumbling upon his secret lair.

Filled with all kinds of nods to comic books, superheroism and family, Secret Headquarters is filled with positive messages of family, forgiveness and love.

Recently, EURweb was invited to the film junket where we spoke with Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon about their experiences working with Owen Wilson, their take on the superhero genre of filmmaking, and much more.

