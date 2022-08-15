Monday, August 15, 2022
‘Secret Headquarters’ Stars Talk Importance of Superhero Film Genre | Watch EUR Exclusive

By EurWebWriter
*”Secret Headquarters” attempts to take the current superhero craze that has permeated the summer for the last two years to a different place. One that is by, for and all about kids.

Starring Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada and Jesse Williams, and many others, “Secret Headquarters” follows a group of children who begin to suspect that one of their friend’s father is a superhero after stumbling upon his secret lair.

Filled with all kinds of nods to comic books, superheroism and family, Secret Headquarters is filled with positive messages of family, forgiveness and love.

Check out the trailer above and exclusive interviews further below.

READ MORE: ‘Raising Kanan’s’ Patina Miller & MeKai Curtis On S2 Conflicts in the Family Business | EUR Exclusive WATCH

poster
Secret Headquarters poster

Recently, EURweb was invited to the film junket where we spoke with Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Abby James Witherspoon about their experiences working with Owen Wilson, their take on the superhero genre of filmmaking, and much more.

WATCH the exclusive video interviews below.



“Secret Headquarters” is now streaming on Paramount+

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

