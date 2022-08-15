R. Kelly’s Lawyer Denies Singer’s Fiancé Is Pregnant

*R. Kelly’s attorney has denied Joycelyn Savage’s claim that she is pregnant by the incarcerated singer.

R. Kelly’s fiancé revealed the bombshell news last week in a mini tell-all eBook titled “Love and Joy of Robert”.

We reported previously that in one of the excerpts from the 11-page-long book, Savage writes that she found out about the joyful news after the “Religious Love” hitmaker sent her an engagement ring to her home shortly after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering.

The 26-year-old soon-to-be mother of one recalled experiencing morning sickness, which she initially suspected was Covid-related symptoms. But a pregnancy test determined that Savage is expecting, which she described as the “most amazing news.” She has yet to share her due date.

“It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us,” Savage wrote.

Inquiring minds want to know how was the child conceived considering that R.Kelly has been locked up for over a year and allegedly has not been allowed conjugal visits in jail.

Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean told TMZ that Joycelyn is “certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child.”

Bonjean also suggested that some “people are just insane.”