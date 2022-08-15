Monday, August 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Denies Singer’s Fiancé Is Pregnant

By Ny MaGee
0

Joycelyn Savage engaged to R. Kelly
Joycelyn Savage

*R. Kelly’s attorney has denied Joycelyn Savage’s claim that she is pregnant by the incarcerated singer. 

R. Kelly’s fiancé revealed the bombshell news last week in a mini tell-all eBook titled “Love and Joy of Robert”.

We reported previously that in one of the excerpts from the 11-page-long book, Savage writes that she found out about the joyful news after the “Religious Love” hitmaker sent her an engagement ring to her home shortly after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking and racketeering.

The 26-year-old soon-to-be mother of one recalled experiencing morning sickness, which she initially suspected was Covid-related symptoms. But a pregnancy test determined that Savage is expecting, which she described as the “most amazing news.” She has yet to share her due date.

READ MORE: Wait. What? Jocelyn Savage Claims She’s Pregnant by R. Kelly – But HOW?!

Joycelyn Savage
Joycelyn Savage, R. Kelly

“It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us,” Savage wrote. 

Inquiring minds want to know how was the child conceived considering that R.Kelly has been locked up for over a year and allegedly has not been allowed conjugal visits in jail.

“Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feel sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us,” Savage wrote, as reproted by SandraRose. 

Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean told TMZ that Joycelyn is “certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child.”

Bonjean also suggested that some “people are just insane.”

Previous articleLizzo is Allegedly Engaged to Comedian Myke Wright
Next articleMs. Pat and ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Creator Talk Laughing Through Pain in S2 | WATCH EUR Exclusive
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO