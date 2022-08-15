BHERC’s 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase Returns

*(Hollywood, CA) – The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) President, Sandra J. Evers-Manly is pleased to announce the 28th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS) taking place over two weekends, August 19th – 21st and August 26th – 28th, 2022.

Presenting both in-person and virtually for the first time since 2019, the festival includes 108 films, premieres, and other special events and tributes.

The festival events take place at various venues: Cinemark 18 & XD Theater, 6081 Center Drive, Suite 201, Los Angeles, CA 90045; The Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016 (Opening Night) and for a superior virtual experience the films and portions of the festival will also be available on the BHERC streaming service www.BHERC.TV.

Please note: COVID-19 protocols will be observed for all in-person events. Click here for tickets.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Director Baltasar Kormakur Talks His Pulse-Pounding New Thriller ‘Beast’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

Special Event Highlights: The BHERC AAFM SEMSFS begins the festival with its celebrated opening night ceremony, “A Great Day in Black Hollywood” Friday, August 19th, 7:30 PM (PDT), at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, Los Angeles. CA. This time-honored occasion pays homage to ground-breaking talent, entertainment industry icons, community leaders, and organizations making a difference both in Hollywood and the community. In addition, this event introduces the Class of 2022 filmmakers and their films and provides an “Official” welcome and overview of the festival’s activities from Sandra J. Evers-Manly, President & Founder, and John Forbes, Executive Director, BHERC and Curator of the 2022 BHERC AAFM SEMSFS. Click here for tickets.

Other highlights include the premiere of two BHERC “Shorty Shorts”, a new BHERC Branded series, Saturday, August 20th at 7:00 PM (PDT), and a special block of films and panel discussion focusing on Mental Health, Saturday, August 27th at 8:00 AM (Continental Breakfast Included & Registration Required) Program 9:00 AM – 2:00 pm (PDT). Click here for tickets.

BHERC Community Night

BHERC is pleased to feature the dynamic documentary, “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” directed by Rita Coburn at 3:30 PM on Sunday, August 21st.

Special Panel and Premieres include: A youth screenwriting session led by esteemed filmmaker Larry Ulrich, Sunday, August 28th from 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM. The premiere of three new films, funded or partially funded by, “Films With A Purpose” an initiative by BHERC President and Founder, Sandra Evers-Manly that include: Award-winning Filmmaker Alcee H. Walker with his latest documentary film “Schooldemic”, which follows the journey of Four families across the nation adjusting their lives to a new normal as the pandemic shuts down schools in 2020.

Talented filmmaker Brandon Murray debuts “The Last Slave Cabin”, which explores St. Augustine known for its rich history and now uncovers even more.

Returning dynamic filmmaker Phyllis Toben Bancroft premieres, “…with Salt”– Natalie an ambitious college student on an impromptu date that takes an unexpected turn. Silence is easier, but at what cost?

Film Highlights: Selected from over 1,500 entries, the 2022 festival films offer a variety of perspectives and storytelling. They represent genres and subject matter that include social justice, historical events, mental health, romance, drama, faith, sci-fi, horror, fantasy, documentaries, animation, action, and comedy. Some of the films and filmmakers include:

The Shorty Shorts Special – The new BHERC Branded films making their debut by emerging young filmmakers: “Growing Down” by Robert McCune; Writer/Director – Jerricho, a fresh high school graduate attempts to navigate his way into adulthood but finds that growing up never felt so hard. Click here for tickets.

In “Virtual Marriage” by Quentin Cameron; Director – Kraig and his wife Lisa, take us inside a hilarious marriage that is 100% dependent on having a decent internet provider.

Special Film Presentation – BHERC is proud to announce that Actor/Filmmaker Ken Sagoes, will again join the festival screening his new important historical film “The Secret Weapon: Yesterday IS Today” – A group of bright teenagers defies both their parents and the status quo, forever changing the segregated atmosphere of the 1960’s.

Other Film Festival Entries to look for include – “Son of Sheba”, Gino R. Payne: Director/Writer – In 950 BC, the relationship between the Queen of Sheba and her son is strained, learning a life-changing secret about his father hidden by the queen his entire life.

“Strong Box”, Hassan El-Amin: Director, Writer/Producer – Randall, flat broke, in debt, but golden treasure discovered in an ancient strong box. Can it all be his with the grant of one small request?

Festival passes are available online at www.bherc.org. $300.00 for a full Festival Pass, $75.00 for a Day Pass, and $25.00 for a block of films. Senior and student discounts are available. All films can be viewed virtually for $30.00 through www.BHERC.tv. Log on to www.bherc.org for the complete schedule.