Tisha Campbel on Her Divorce: ‘It Was Disbelief’ | WATCH

*Tisha Campbell has revealed just how emotionally drained she was after her divorce from Duane Martin. She intimates that after the separation, she had to figure out she was outside of being a wife and mother. Campbell was a guest on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” show.

“One of the things that goes through your mind is ‘who am I outside of this person?’” explained the “My Wife & Kids star. “I took marriage, my wifely duties…and being a mother, that was at the forefront of everything. Career came second. I had to find myself.”

She and Duane Martin had been married for 22 years. She filed for divorce in 2018, and it was finalized in December 2020.

The ex-couple share two children: 20-year-old Xen and 12-year-old Ezekiel. After the divorce, Tisha said she underwent the five stages of grief: anger, denial, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

“It was complete devastation. It was disbelief, it was anger at times. It was literally five stages of grief, and then there was more than acceptance. It was acceptance of myself, I’m stronger than I really knew, and it was getting rid of any baggage, setting boundaries for myself.”

But how did she live through it all? She says her faith in God played a big part in her grieving experience, for God kept giving her something.

“He kept paving the way for me and kept gifting me all these wonderful miracles,” she stated. “I never understood what faith was until I was at absolute zero. I thought faith was getting on your knees, praying and getting up and doing the work until I could not do anything and my hands were tied behind my back, or up in the air, and there was nothing I could do. That’s when I understood, things were going to work out because He’s going to work it out.”

As she went through all these, another problem was that she was poor: she had nothing in the bank, save for $7.

“Nothing. No one knows that but I had nothing,” she revealed. “Nothing in the bank. Nothing. I had maybe $7 to my name and I was scared. It was like I was starting all over.”

During their divorce proceedings, Tisha accused Martin of hiding money from her when they lived together; she also alleged he was involved in a bankruptcy scam.