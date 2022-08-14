Sesame Place to Come Up with Comprehensive Initiatives to Deal with Racism Allegations | VIDEO

*Sesame Place has realized it has to confront and deal with the racial discrimination allegations against some of its mascots.

They have now decided on a major plan to overhaul their policies and introduce comprehensive initiatives to address what many people consider deliberate discrimination against Black kids.

The announcement on Tuesday is undoubtedly a reaction to some of the videos filmed by those who Sesame Place staffers have mishandled, reports TMZ.

One of the policies on the table and awaiting implementation is an overall racial equity assessment, which will examine how their current policies affect staffers. Moreover, there will be a revamped standard operating procedure.

The assessment is to be done by internal and external stakeholders. That includes noted leaders in the field who will get to the end of the matter to ensure Sesame Place stays on track.

The staffers will also undergo anti-bias training to educate them on how to make all guests feel welcome, seen, and treated equally regardless of skin color.

According to the announcement, the training will be thorough and thoughtful; it will also form part of the induction for all new employees.

Sesame has also committed to bringing on board a best-in-class diversity, equity, and inclusions inclusion (DE&I) program.

Some notable names they will bring are Joseph West, and Debo P. Adegbile, who have vast experience and expertise in the field.

At some point, Sesame Place had to deal with this issue this way to control the damage the ongoing scandal had created. However, the bad publicity is far from over.