Joycelyn Savage to Release a Tiny Tell-All Book on Life with R. Kelly | VIDEOs

*Joycelyn Savage, who’s also R. Kelly’s long-time come-we-stay girlfriend and now allegedly his fiancée — is releasing a tell-all book about her times with the controversial R&B singer. According to The NY Post, the 26-year-old said the book “should be published on Saturday.”

The book is titled “Love and Joy of Robert.”

“All I can say is that it is about Robert, the beginning of my life in Robert’s shadow, where things began to take off, and where they are currently going,” Savage said, describing the 24-page book’s contents.

But she refused to confirm nor deny that she was engaged to Kelly (real name Robert Sylvester Kelly), retorting that everything would be answered in the book. Moreover, she didn’t reveal whether she published the book through an established publishing agency or self-published. She also couldn’t also confirm when the tome would be available.

In July, Savage sent a letter to a federal judge in which she referred to herself as Kelly’s fiancée and asked that Kelly receive a more lenient sentence for his years of sexually abusing women and underage boys and girls. Kelly was convicted on nine charges, including racketeering and violating the Mann Act, which bars interstate transportation of women and girls for “immoral purposes.”

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years behind bars in the sex trafficking case.

“I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” she stated in the letter. She then described Kelly as an “all-around incredible person” and “not the monster that the government has described him to be.”

She added that she and Robert are deeply in love, and it broke her heart that the government had created a narrative that she was her victim.

“I’m a grown woman and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court…He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him,” she concluded.

Should Savage go ahead and marry Kelly, she would be his third marriage. His first wife was late singer/actress Aaliyah, whom she secretly married in 1994 even though she was only 15 years old then. Aaliyah later died in a plane crash in 2001. By then, her illegal marriage to Kelly had been nullified. Kelly later married Andrea Kelly, a choreographer, in 1996. The marriage lasted until 2009, and three kids later.

The parents of Savage (Jonjelyn and Timothy) are not happy about her relationship with the troubled singer; they have been publicly pleading with her to leave him. Their sentiments were captured in the 2020 six-part tell-all TV series “Surviving R. Kelly: Part II: The Reckoning.”

Previously, Savage said she met Kelly when she was just 15 and while at a concert. She later dropped out of college to live with him. In those days, Kelly would keep telling her, “Baby girl, you are going to be the next Aaliyah.”