Drake Reacts to Dad’s Tattoo of His Face: ‘Why You Do Me Like This?’

By Fisher Jack
Drake Tattoo - Instagram
Drake Tattoo – Instagram

*In 2017, Drake’s father expressed his adoration for his son by tattooing his son’s face on his arm. But it seems the rapper is quite not much impressed by the tattoo, which he feels doesn’t resemble him well.

Drake, who finds it hard to keep his thoughts to himself, posted the awkward ink on Instagram with a caption: “I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family.”

The OVO owner included a few laughing emojis for good measure then tagged his dad. But the father didn’t take offense, says Page Six. He just commented, “I love you and miss you.”

The father also spiced things up with his own laughing emojis after adding, “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Nipsey Hussle to Posthumously Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star | VIDEO

Drake & his father Dennis - Getty
Drake & his father Dennis – Getty

Other Instagram fans of the two who were following the conversation were also equally unimpressed by the tattoo. They pointed out “the hardline shadow” and added that the lips resembled Zoolander’s.

“Is that Yankee?” they asked. Drake’s dad originally had the tattoo done in 2017 by Money Mike, a tattoo artist.

Back then, Mike shared the image on his website with the caption, “Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself.”

Drake's Tattoo of father
Drake’s Tattoo of father / Instagram

The tattoo was a thank you to Drake, who had tattooed his dad on his arm way back in 2014 as a tribute.

Meanwhile, the father and the dad appeared to have disagreements in recent years, but it seems they have settled their differences now, judging by their warm chats.

Drake is currently busy, on the one hand having fun with Avril Lavigne, a fellow Canadian, while also visiting St. Tropez to enjoy yacht hopping with Suede Brooks, a YouTuber.

