*Two NBA players tied the knot this past weekend.

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris wed their partners and shared photos of the nuptials on social media.

As reported by The YBF, Fox married WNBA star Recee Caldwell in Malibu over the weekend. Some of their guests included Celtics player Jayson Tatum and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (who was a groomsman) Wenyen Gabriel, who played for Kentucky with both Fox and Bam, was also a groomsman, and T-Pain performed for the wedding guests.

Check out the couple’s nuptials via the YouTube clip above and the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily)

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton tied the knot at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, where wedding guests included NBA stars DeAndre Jordan and Georges Niang, according to the reprot.

“The grounds are absolutely stunning,” Jasmine told PEOPLE about the venue. “The fountains and the gardens, it’s truly breathtaking.” The newlyweds chose Oheka Castle for its prime location between their two families and the venue’s beloved reputation around the NBA player’s hometown.

”I grew up in Long Island, New York,” Tobias said. “So, to grow up and be a kid going to high school, everybody used to talk about Oheka Castle. I’ve only been here maybe one or two times, but when I had the opportunity to grow up in Long Island, and also to get married, and get married in this area — it’s kind of like a full circle type thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily)

Jasmine also gushed about when she knew Tobias was “the one.”

“I don’t think that there was one specific moment,” when she knew Harris was the one, “but I think through our relationship, there were just all these instances where you could just see how nurturing he was or how thoughtful he was or is with just planning a dinner date or picking up my favorite snack at the store. Just like all of these little things that just really showed how thoughtful and caring he was that made our love grow.”

Check out the couple’s wedding photos below (be sure to SWIPE to see all images):