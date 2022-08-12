Friday, August 12, 2022
Quinta Brunson Inks Overall, Multiyear Deal with Warner Bros. TV

By Ny MaGee
actress/writer Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson-Photo Credit Jonny Marlow

*Warner Bros. Television Group has inked an overall deal with “Abbott Elementary” creator/executive producer/star Quinta Brunson.

Per press release, under the terms of the deal, Brunson will continue to serve as executive producer, writer, and star of “Abbott Elementary.” She will also create, develop, and produce original programming for all platforms, including but not limited to Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming platforms, cable channels, and the U.S. broadcast networks.

Brunson is currently nominated for three Emmy Awards for her work on the first season of “Abbott Elementary’.”

“I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next,” she said in a statement, per the news release.

READ MORE: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator (Quinta Brunson) Rejects Calls for School Shooting Episode

Quinta Brunson (Getty)
Quinta Brunson (Getty)

Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey said: “Quinta Brunson is a tour de force and a powerhouse talent, and we are beyond thrilled to be continuing our partnership with her through this new overall deal. What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary. We cannot wait for season two, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years. I’m so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

This multiyear agreement marks Brunson’s first overall pact with Warner Bros. or any studio.

Meanwhile, “Abbott Elementary” returns for season two on Wednesday, September 21, at 9/8c on ABC.

The mockumentary-style sitcom follows “a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children,” per Deadline.

Brunson plays Janine on the show, a poor school teacher who has her “dark side, stemming from her lack of friends in childhood and an inability to potty-train while she was a child,” per The Blast.

Speaking to PopSugar about her hit first season, Brunson said: “I would love to be able to make this show for a very long time because I enjoy making it and I enjoy being with these people,” Brunson explained. “I enjoy our crew, our writers room, [and] honestly, the partnership we have with WB and ABC. It’s really respectful and strong. And for all those reasons, I would like to continue to make this show and tell these stories with these teachers, for sure. So hopefully it can just keep going.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

