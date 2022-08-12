Friday, August 12, 2022
HomeLiving
Home

DIY Guru Reveals A Simple Wash Down Could Boost Your Air Conditioning | WATCH

By zenger.news
0

Washing air conditioner unit
Washing air conditioner unit

*A TikTok DIY star has revealed the dirty secret of failing home air conditioning units – they need a good wash.

As summer temperatures soar, home improvements expert Aaron Willesbury’s home cooling hack is said to boost an air-conditioning unit’s ability to keep cool.

The handyman states: “I figured with 20-plus years of HVAC maintenance, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, automotive, welding, a little bit of everything, I could help out a little bit.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Vanessa Bryant Lawsuit: Pics of Kobe & Daughter’s Corpses from Copter Crash Were Shared with Dozens | VIDEOs

Aaron hails from Pittsburg, Texas, and is an industry expert who uploads useful household tips to his TikTok page (@thewilliebeast) in his spare time.

His video came as a response to a viral clip of a beach umbrella placed over an air conditioning unit in Texas where temperatures soared above 109°F in July.

After explaining that the umbrella trick does not work, the handyman goes on to show how he turns a garden hose on his own AC unit.

Aaron Willeford, 35, from Pittsburg, Texas sprays interior of the AC and gives it a good wash as he shows all the muck pouring out in undated footage. His video came as a response to a viral clip of a beach umbrella placed over an air conditioning unit in Texas where temperatures soared above 42°C (109°F) in July. (@thewilliebeast/Zenger)

The 35-year-old sprays the interior of the machine and gives it a good wash as he shows all the muck pouring out.

He says: “Look up inside here. See those fins?

“They could be a lot of different styles, but one thing that happens to all of them – they get dirty. “

“All you need to do – rinse it off.”

The TikTok clip has clocked up more than 13 million views and has received more than sixteen thousand comments.

One user said: “That’s exactly what my AC guy did and it works wonders now!!

“I had to pay $250 for him to use my hose and water.”

Another laughed: “Are you sure this isn’t how to toaster-in-the-bathtub my house?”

In an interview with Zenger News, Aaron said he’s overjoyed at the response to his clip.

He said: “The positivity has been absolutely amazing, people responding back how I have helped them and asked for my assistance with other issues in their homes.

Aaron Willeford, 35, from Pittsburg, Texas sprays interior of the AC and gives it a good wash as he shows all the muck pouring out in undated footage. His video came as a response to a viral clip of a beach umbrella placed over an air conditioning unit in Texas where temperatures soared above 42°C (109°F) in July. (@thewilliebeast/Zenger)

“It has only inspired me to make more videos and continue helping others and teaching them how to help themselves.”

However, the handyman explained that these machines can only be cleaned when they are switched off.

He added: “If your AC is on the roof, call a professional.

“A system should be cleaned twice annually at least, once in the spring and once in the fall.”

Recommended from our partners



The post DIY Guru Reveals A Simple Wash Down Could Boost Your Air Conditioning appeared first on Zenger News.

Previous articleTrump Says He Won’t Oppose DOJ’s Request to Unseal Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
Next articleVanessa Bryant Leaves Courtroom in Tears | VIDEO
zenger.newshttps://zenger.news

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO