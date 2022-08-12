Friday, August 12, 2022
HomeNews
News

Director Antoine Fuqua Buys $10.8M Hidden Hills Home | Photos

By Ny MaGee
0

Hollywood couple
Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon / Getty

*Director Antoine Fuqua and his wife Lela Rochon have reportedly purchased a home worth $10.8 million in California’s Hidden Hills neighborhood. 

The home “features six bedrooms and nine baths filtered across a little more than 9,000 square feet of open-concept living space boasting high ceilings and white oak floors throughout,” per The Dirt

The outlet also notes that the estate boasts a “family room and casual dining area sitting adjacent to a gourmet kitchen outfitted with a spacious eat-in island, commercial-size refrigerator and pricey La Cornue range.” There’s also a screening room, a freestanding poolhouse with a kitchen, bedroom and bath, and a two-stall barn with access to riding trails, per the report. 

Check out photos of the couple’s new home below.

READ MORE: Antoine Fuqua to Direct Film Adaptation of ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ with All-Black Cast

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Antoine Fuqua, Lela Rochon Buy $10.8M Home
Photo : The Luxury Level

Previous articleBishop Patrick Wooten Condemns Beyonce, Says She ‘Sold Her Soul’ | Video
Next articleP. Valley’s Nicco Annan: The Man Behind Uncle Clifford Spills a Little Tea on the Season Finale: WATCH/EURExclusive
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO