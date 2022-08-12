Director Antoine Fuqua Buys $10.8M Hidden Hills Home | Photos

*Director Antoine Fuqua and his wife Lela Rochon have reportedly purchased a home worth $10.8 million in California’s Hidden Hills neighborhood.

The home “features six bedrooms and nine baths filtered across a little more than 9,000 square feet of open-concept living space boasting high ceilings and white oak floors throughout,” per The Dirt.

The outlet also notes that the estate boasts a “family room and casual dining area sitting adjacent to a gourmet kitchen outfitted with a spacious eat-in island, commercial-size refrigerator and pricey La Cornue range.” There’s also a screening room, a freestanding poolhouse with a kitchen, bedroom and bath, and a two-stall barn with access to riding trails, per the report.

Check out photos of the couple’s new home below.

