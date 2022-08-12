Friday, August 12, 2022
Anne Heche Dies – Taken Off Life Support – Actor Suffered Sever Brain Injury After Car Crash

By Fisher Jack
Anne Heche - Getty
Anne Heche – Getty

*Anne Heche has died after being taken off life support by her family, it has been announced. The actress had been in a coma since last week Friday when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper while driving down a street in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles. She was 53

Upon colliding with an oncoming building, the vehicle burst into flames as Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors had been monitoring her health.

But on Thursday, sources said things weren’t looking good for the 53-year-old, who had suffered from severe brain damage, with her blood test further revealing she had cocaine in her system at the time of the car wreck. Nancy Davis, a close friend of the late actress, was one of the first to announce her pal’s death in a heartfelt statement.

She wrote, “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me.”

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital,” says a statement from Heche’s family

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the statement continued. “More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

As reported by Deadline, law enforcement officials had said that Anne Heche was under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her system at the time of the car accident.

Although a bottle with a red cap was spotted in her car at the time of the accident, Deadline reported that it looks like alcohol was not present in her system at the time of the crash.

Heche leaves behind 20-year-old Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper.

