SiriusXM’s Auto Trends with JeffCars.com Celebrates 7 Years Podcasting Older Shows | VIDEOs

*On July 25, 2015, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, a multicultural automotive program launched as a monthly show on an Atlanta-based FM station. After just two months on the air, the station canceled the program.

Immediately thereafter, the program was picked up by a Phoenix-based AM station as a weekly show. Since that time, the 30-minute weekly show has expanded its reach to SiriusXM’s subscriber-based network and several FM radio outlets, becoming the only syndicated multicultural automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The high-energy program is also the only multicultural automotive program airing on SiriusXM, the largest audio entertainment group in the U.S with over 34 million subscribers. In fact, for a few years, it was the only automotive program airing on the SiriusXM network.

The show’s host and executive producer, Jeff Fortson, who considers himself to be a perpetual student of the business, has been bringing the voices of today’s industry pioneers, trendsetters and influencers to the airwaves through his engaging one-on-one conversations.

To celebrate Auto Trends with JeffCars.com seventh year anniversary, many of the shows from the previous six years will now be available on-demand via his new podcast.

Under Jeff’s guidance, the show has maintained its status as an inclusive, multi-faceted radio program covering a wide array of discussion topics related to the automotive field and beyond including Volkswagen’s diesel emissions dilemma, to the first automaker to blaze the trails of LGBTQ advertising, to the current state of electric vehicles with leading experts.

Listeners can expect familiar content on the Auto Trends with JeffCars.com podcast. Recently uploaded conversations featured high-profile guests, including Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter, the first Black female board of directors for AAA and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Dr. Gladys West, one of the ‘Hidden Figures’ behind the GPS.

Over the upcoming months, the series will add conversations with PBS’ Driving While Black author and documentarian Dr. Gretchen Sorin who talks about the history of traveling, highway infrastructure redlining and more; Ed Welburn, the trailblazing Black global car designer whose leadership was key in turning General Motors around after being on the brinks of bankruptcy; Marion Brem, one of the first LatinX female dealers in the U.S.; Willy T. Ribbs, the first African American to compete in the Indianapolis 500; and Owen Diaz, a Black former contract worker for Tesla who was awarded the largest racial discrimination judgment for a single individual in the history of America, before being appealed several times.

The podcasts are available on Speakers, Spotify Music, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Deezer, Podcast Addict, Podchaser and JioSaavn. New episodes will premiere Fridays on a bi-weekly schedule.

About JeffCars.com And Auto Trends with JeffCars.com

Jeff Fortson is the host and executive producer of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive program airing throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 30-minute weekly show, which is in its seventh season, airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials. The program consists of in-depth one-on-one conversations with many of today’s industry pioneers and influencers.

For upcoming shows, car reviews, car-buying tips, recall updates and a car payment calculator, visit his car-buying educational guide JeffCars.com. Follow him on twitter @ JeffCars.