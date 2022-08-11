ALLBLK’s “Send Help” Tackles Imposter Syndrome, Haitian Culture and Mental Health in S1 | EUR Exclusive

“Send Help” is the new coming-of-age dramedy series that is dropping on the ALLBLK streaming service. The dark comedy is the brainchild of actor Jean Elie (Insecure, Colin in Black & White), and writer, Mike Gauyo (Insecure, Ginny & Georgia).

In the series, Elie stars as “Fritz Jean-Baptiste,” a first-gen Haitian American actor currently starring in his first TV series and living the dream in Hollywood. Fritz is also the sole support system for his Haitian family.

When a viral incident abruptly cancels his show, Fritz is back at square one. To add to it, he is struggling with imposter syndrome while unpacking his relationships with his family and close friends, which include Patrick (Catfish Jean “Survivor’s Remorse”), Nicole (Courtney Taylor), and Sebastian, a.k.a. “Simp” (Amin Joseph “Snowfall”).

“Send Help” launched with a red carpet premiere in West Hollywood, ca., at The London Hotel last week. Guests included the cast of “Send Help,” Karen Obilom (Games People Play), Ana Bowen, Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure,) singer Estelle, and Nicole Murphy.

Series co-creator Jean Elie shared how blessed he felt to work with his friends on a project. “Not many people can work with their friends in this industry. They usually have to find their own way and somehow return to each other later. So the fact that I could work with my friends from the beginning is special,” said Elie. Also significant was the opportunity to display Haitian culture in front of and behind the camera.

Ellie explained, “to be able to put this story out there and tell a story that’s very honest to ourselves. To show representation that we don’t always see on television. You usually see a very stereotypical version of Haitian culture on TV. With “Send Help,” you’re seeing him front and center. Not as a side character. You see him and his life and what it’s like to be a first-generation Haitian American. And also, Black men can connect to this story overall. The idea with Black men and mental health is usually that they have to suffer in silence. In this series, you don’t necessarily have to do that.”

“Send Help” is available on ALLBLK on August 11. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter, and more.

Check out the rest of our conversation with the cast via the clip below.