New ‘Caresha Please’ Promo Teases Episode with JT & Saucy Santana | VIDEO

*Today, Black-owned media company REVOLT, dropped the latest episode of Caresha Please that features an exclusive interview with host Yung Miami‘s best friends and partner in rhyme, rapper JT and rapper Saucy Santana.

“Caresha Please” is REVOLT’s newest hit series that showcases candid conversations with the biggest names in Hip Hop. Since its premiere, the series has proven it’s a show to be reckoned with as each episode continues to break viewership numbers for the platform

This exclusive episode with JT and Saucy Santana will be filled with tears, and laughter and give an inside look into the trio’s friendship.

The show will air on REVOLT’s linear channel Thursday, August 11th at 5pm ET/2pm PT and will be exclusively available for listening on all major podcast platforms or streaming on REVOLT’s app, YouTube channel, and watch REVOLT.com

Yung Miami has been flexing her hosting muscles on her REVOLT series Caresha Please, and after having guests like Diddy and Kevin Gates, it was only fitting that Yung Miami is joined by her best friends, Saucy Santana and her City Girls partner-in-crime, JT.

In the above teaser, the trio’s conversation is the basis of an episode that City Girls and Santana fans have been expecting, considering just how close they are outside of the industry, notes HNHH.

These three have known each other since before they were famous, and in the clip, Santana seems to mention how Miami encouraged him to pursue an entertainment career because she believed he was talented.

There have also been rumors the City Girls were breaking up but it was made clear that the ladies believe they are better together than they are separate. Even as they pursue solo endeavors, the connection between JT and Yung Miami is strong.

“Not us getting emotional [tear falling emoji][red heart emoji],” Yung Miami wrote in the caption of her video.