Thursday, August 11, 2022
HomePolitics
News

Merrick Garland: FBI Files Motion to Unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago Warrant | WATCHReactions

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — In his first public statement since federal agents searched former President Donald Trump‘s home at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday said that the Justice Department had filed in court a request that the search warrant and property receipt from the search be unsealed.

The statement comes after days of silence from the Justice Department with regard to the search, as is the department’s normal practice for ongoing investigations.

In a message reviewed by CNN Thursday, FBI Director Chris Wray told the bureau’s employees their “safety and security” was his “primary concern right now.”

“There has been a lot of commentary about the FBI this week questioning our work and motives,” Wray said. “Much of it is from critics and pundits on the outside who don’t know what we know and don’t see what we see. What I know — and what I see — is an organization made up of men and women who are committed to doing their jobs professionally and by the book every day; this week is no exception.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Informant Tipped off Investigators About More Documents at Mar-a-Lago: WSJ | VIDEOs

Merrick Garland (Bonnie Cash-AP)
Attorney General Merrick Garland, seen here in July, will make a statement at 2:30 p.m. ET on August 11 at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC. – (Bonnie Cash-AP)

The topic of the statement was not given in the Justice Department’s announcement.

A White House official said they did not get advanced notice that Garland would be delivering a statement Thursday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland also addressed “unfounded attacks on the Justice Department agents and prosecutors,” in the wake of the search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday and an attempted breach of the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati on Thursday.

“I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants. Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them,” Garland said.
This story and headline are breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleKenan Thompson to Host 74th Emmy Awards
Next articleALLBLK’s “Send Help” Tackles Imposter Syndrome, Haitian Culture and Mental Health in S1 | EUR Exclusive
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO