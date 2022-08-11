Cast of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ and ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Tease New Seasons | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with a few of the cast members VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Love & Hip Hop Miami” to dish about the new seasons, which kicked off on Monday (Aug. 8).

Per the network’s press release, this season, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast will turn hip-hop culture on its head and remix it into a new era as Spice becomes the first artist in Love & Hip Hop history to be nominated for a Grammy® while on the show. Filled with twists and turns, this season will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, co-parenting, and long overdue family encounters.

Check out the first-look trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘Brat Loves Judy​’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I Tried To Do My Best’ | Watch

This season, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast includes:

Bambi

Erica Mena

Karlie Redd

Kendra Robinson

Kirk Frost

Mendeecees Harris

Momma Dee

Rasheeda Frost

Renni Rucci

Safaree Samuels

Scrappy

Sierra Gates

Shekinah

Spice

Yandy Smith-Harris

Yung Joc

Per press release, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” returns to the 305 and these artists are turning the heat all the way up like never before. As the fight for reinvention, ambition, and quest for love reaches new heights, nothing is off limits. Will big dreams and conquests fuel their fire or burn out the flame? With new babies, paternity questions, weddings on the horizon and family bonds tested, Miami’s secrets will be revealed on the South Beach strip.

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami“ cast includes:

Amara La Negra

Bobby Lytes

Florence El Luche

Joy Young

Neri Santiago

Noreaga

Princess Love Norwood

Ray J

Shay Johnson

Sukihana

Trick Daddy

Trina

In the clip below, EUR’s Ny MaGee chops it up with Kirk, Rasheeda, Sierra, and Florence El Luche about their journey and experiences with the beloved franchise and what’s going to surprise fans about the new seasons of their shows.

WATCH: