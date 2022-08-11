Cast of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ and ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’ Tease New Seasons | EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with a few of the cast members VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Love & Hip Hop Miami” to dish about the new seasons, which kicked off on Monday (Aug. 8).
Per the network’s press release, this season, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast will turn hip-hop culture on its head and remix it into a new era as Spice becomes the first artist in Love & Hip Hop history to be nominated for a Grammy® while on the show. Filled with twists and turns, this season will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, co-parenting, and long overdue family encounters.
Check out the first-look trailer below.
READ MORE: ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I Tried To Do My Best’ | Watch
This season, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast includes:
- Bambi
- Erica Mena
- Karlie Redd
- Kendra Robinson
- Kirk Frost
- Mendeecees Harris
- Momma Dee
- Rasheeda Frost
- Renni Rucci
- Safaree Samuels
- Scrappy
- Sierra Gates
- Shekinah
- Spice
- Yandy Smith-Harris
- Yung Joc
Per press release, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” returns to the 305 and these artists are turning the heat all the way up like never before. As the fight for reinvention, ambition, and quest for love reaches new heights, nothing is off limits. Will big dreams and conquests fuel their fire or burn out the flame? With new babies, paternity questions, weddings on the horizon and family bonds tested, Miami’s secrets will be revealed on the South Beach strip.
“Love & Hip Hop: Miami“ cast includes:
- Amara La Negra
- Bobby Lytes
- Florence El Luche
- Joy Young
- Neri Santiago
- Noreaga
- Princess Love Norwood
- Ray J
- Shay Johnson
- Sukihana
- Trick Daddy
- Trina
In the clip below, EUR’s Ny MaGee chops it up with Kirk, Rasheeda, Sierra, and Florence El Luche about their journey and experiences with the beloved franchise and what’s going to surprise fans about the new seasons of their shows.
WATCH: